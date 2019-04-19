Andover Mills

Redmon Standard Bookcase

Elevate well-thumbed novels into alluring accents with this classic bookcase, a simplistic addition that instantly brings personality to any space. Deck out this clean-lined design with memoirs, poetry anthologies, and cookbooks, then tuck it into an unused corner of your living room so your favorite reads are never far as you curl up on the couch. Crafted of solid rubberwood, this shelf is stackable so you can effortlessly double the display as your collection expands. Not a bookworm? That's okay! This versatile three-tiered piece is also a tasteful stage for framed family photos, artful sculptures, or potted plants, ensuring your entertainment ensemble suits your style perfectly.