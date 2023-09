Redken

Redken Travel Size Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment Mask For Damaged Hair

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Sustainable Packaging Brand Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment Mask for Damaged Hair helps strengthen even the most damaged hair in 5 minutes. Redken Bonding Care Complex strengthens hair from the inside & out* *with continued use of Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment, Shampoo and Conditioner