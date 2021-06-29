Redken

Redken Full Effect 04 All-over Nourishing Mousse

$30.95 $29.95

all-over nourishing mousse Create conditioned volume with no crunch or stickiness. Exclusive Volume-Lock Complex features cotton extract for extra volume, UV filters to protect against environmental damage and vitamin E to prevent color fade. how to use Apply a small amount all-over damp hair and blow dry for volume without stickiness or crunch. styling tips Apply full effect 04 and blow-dry. Wrap hair around a curling iron to create spirals, then brush through to create an air-spun effect. Finish with fashion work 12.