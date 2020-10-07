Redken

Redken Shades Eq Demi-permanent Equalizing Conditioning Color Gloss, Ammonia-free

What it is: #1 Ammonia-Free, long-lasting, acidic, liquid demi-permanent haircolor. Redken Shades EQ Demi-Permanent Equalizing Haircolor Conditioning Gloss is long-lasting, no-lift, non-ammonia, demi-permanent haircolor in America. It is an easy to use system that delivers beautiful color with unsurpassed condition and shine. Shades EQ can be used in many ways including to enhance, change or increase the color intensity of natural haircolor. What it does: Gentle, no-lift formula guarantees healthy, shiny, amazing haircolor. Wheat amino acids lock in moisture for incredible conditioning while silicone improves shine. What else you need to know: Contains wheat amino acids for healthy, shiny color with incredible conditioning.