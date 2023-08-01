Redken

Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Shampoo

$25.00

Details Benefits For all hair types & textures Suitable for color-treated hair Removes product build-up, excess oil & pollution residue in just one use Purifies, refreshes & leaves hair shiny Instantly removes minerals found in hard water (copper, iron, magnesium, calcium) Removes pollution residue from hair Strengthens hair cuticle & adds shine Pairs perfectly with any Redken conditioner How To Use Apply to wet hair, massage into a lather and rinse. Follow with conditioner. Use 1 time per week or as often as needed. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately. Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauryl Glucoside, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Ppg-5-Ceteth-20, Parfum/Fragrance, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Salicylic Acid, Coco-Betaine, Saccharum Officinarum Extract/Sugarcane Extract/Extrait De Canne A Sucre, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Citrus Limon Peel Extract/Lemon Peel Extract, Pyrus Malus Fruit Extract/Apple Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract.