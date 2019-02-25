Redken
Redken Full Frame 07 Protective Volumizing Mousse, 8.5 Oz
$13.20
At Walmart
Amplify your hair’s lush, rich look with Redken 07 Full Frame All-Over Volumizing Mousse. Its patented bonding system gives dramatic, all-over body from roots to tips that lasts for hours. Volume-producing polymers increase lift and fullness. The moisture-rich formula leaves hair feeling wonderfully soft as you protect it from heat styling damage, color fading and humidity. Great for all types of hair, including naturally curly.