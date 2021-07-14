Redken

Redken Extreme Cat Protein Reconstructing Hair Treatment Spray

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A fortifying rinse-out treatment spray that reconstructs, reconditions and strengthens damaged, distressed hair. Redken Extreme CAT Protein Reconstructing Hair Treatment Spray delivers protein to the hair’s core, restoring strength, softness and shine. Formulated with an exclusive fortifying complex, Redken Extreme CAT resurfaces, reconditions and adds instant internal strength to damaged hair, without any unwanted weight or build-up. CAT can also be used to help protect hair from damage before chemical services. Use Redken Extreme CAT 1-3 times per week for stronger, softer, more resilient hair.