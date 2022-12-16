Redken

Redken Detox Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Shampoo | For All Hair Types | Removes Buildup & Strengthens Hair Cuticle

Description Redken Detox Hair Cleansing Cream is a clarifying shampoo for all hair types and textures that removes product build up, excess oil, and pollution residue in just one use! Benefits Clarifying shampoo that removes product build up Suggested Use Apply to wet hair, massage into a lather & rinse. Use 1x/week.