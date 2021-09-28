Redken

Redken Color Extend Blondage Shampoo 300ml

€18.47

Redken Color Extend Blondage is a colour-depositing purple shampoo for blonde and highlighted hair. This shampoo features key ingredients salicylic acid to strengthen and repair blonde hair from the core and pure violet (purple) pigments to remove unwanted brassiness and leave blonde hair color cool and bright. This formula gently cleanses and adds softness. Key features: - Vi Violet Pigment: For correcting unwanted yellow undertones - Cationic & Amphoteric Surfactants: Part of a cleansing system - Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium Blends & Amino Acids helps to balance pH levels, repair strength and protect *Please note Redken is currently in the process of updating their packaging. Packaging of this product is subject to variation from the visual shown.