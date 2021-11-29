Redken

All Soft Shampoo

This hair softening shampoo with argan oil gently cleanses and softens your dry, brittle, or damaged hair from the root to the core to the tip, giving all 3 levels the custom nourishment they need. This argan oil enriched shampoo gently cleanses and softens, leaving hair soft, manageable, and shiny. Apply daily to damp hair. Massage into lather. Rinse thoroughly. For best results, follow with All Soft Conditioner