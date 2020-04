Redken

Redken All Soft Mega Sheet Mask

£10.33 £9.25

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

Restore softness and manageability with Redken's All Soft Mega Sheet Mask; a weekly, one-time use treatment inspired by facial sheet masks. Catering specifically for severely dry hair, the at-home mask blends Cactus Extract, Aloe Vera and Sacha Inchi Oil to nourish and strengthen brittle strands from root to tip. Delivers long-lasting moisture and hydration to reveal sleek, shiny locks with a super smooth finish.