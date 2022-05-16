Redken

Redken All Soft Mega Conditioner 250ml

$33.00

A rich yet lightweight conditioner for very dry and damaged hair. Is your hair extremely damaged and dry? The Redken All Soft Mega is the extra-nourishing version of Redken’s best-selling All Soft for dry, damaged hair. Designed to help you get that touchable softness back. Redken All Soft Mega Conditioner is a professional formulation that features Superfood ingredients, including a Redken-exclusive protein that helps to rebuild hair from root to ip. What are the features & benefits of Redken All Soft Mega Conditioner? Rich yet lightweight conditioner for severely dry & damaged hair Sacha Inchi Extract, rich in antioxidants and omega 3 Aloe Vera Gel, to smooth and add shine Cactus Extract helps to bind moisture, for a softer feel RCT Protein Complex, Redken’s unique ingredient that fortifies hair at the strand level