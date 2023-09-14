La Roche-Posay

Redermic Vitamin C10 Serum

General Information Vitamin C anti-wrinkle serum for sensitive skin Pure Vitamin C10 Serum 30mL is an anti-ageing serum that reveals sensitive skin's full radiance by targeting skin ageing, and improves skin quality. This Vitamin C and Salicylic Acid serum is an anti-wrinkle solution formulated with Pure Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), Salicylic Acid and Neurosensine™ to brighten even sensitive skin types. Designed to tackle wrinkles, loss of radiance, and irregular skin texture that can appear with age, for skin that feels softer, more hydrated, and glowing. PURE VITAMIN C10 Serum has a light, fast-absorbing texture and velvety non-greasy texture, which can be followed with makeup application. Pure Vitamin C ( L-ascorbic acid) is the most biologically active form of the vitamin, and known for key Vitamin C benefits including the improvement of skin radiance and texture with topical application. Instantly, skin feels softer, more hydrated, and glowing. This anti-wrinkle serum formulation targets fine lines for skin that appears smoother. Skin texture and tone appear more uniform, even and refined to regain full radiance with a formula that blends Vitamin C and Salicylic Acid for optimal results. Key Ingredients: PURE VITAMIN C: Within this brightening serum, Vitamin C improves skin radiance and texture. As an anti-wrinkle serum formula, Vitamin C10 works deep within the skin to diminish wrinkles and fine lines for a skin tone and glow that appears improved and restored. SALICYLIC ACID: Salicylic Acid and Vitamin C work together to achieve smoother, more even results. This active ingredient exfoliates surface cells and facilitates in the elimination of dead cells for visibly healthier-looking skin. NEUROSENSINE & THERMAL SPRING WATER Neurosensine is an ingredient naturally found in the skin that works to target skin irritations and provide effective care to areas of discomfort. It works to support the skin barrier function for healthier, more balanced results Ingredients: Aqua /Water • Ascorbic Ac Id • Cyclohexas I Loxane • Glyce R In • Alcohol Denat. • Potassium Hydroxi De • Polymethylsilsesquioxane • Polysilicone-11 • Dimethicone • Propylene Glycol • Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate • C13-14 Isoparaffin • Peg-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate • Sodium Hyaluronate • Adenosine • Poloxamer 338 • Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate • Disodium Edta • Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid • Caprylyl Glycol • Laureth-7 • Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester • Xanthan Gum • Toluene Sulfonicacid • Polyacrylamide • Tocopherol • Salicylic Acid • Parfum / Fragrance. (B224008/0) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Size: 30ml Fragrance: NA KEY FEATURES • Improves skin radiance and texture • Instantly, skin feels softer, more hydrated, and glowing • Targets fine lines for skin and appears smoother • Skin texture and tone appear more uniform, even and refined to regain full radiance • Wrinkles reduced Ingredients Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply Pure Vitamin C10 Serum each morning on face and neck, taking care to avoid the eye area. Follow with a facial moisturiser and SPF sun protection. WARNINGS: External use. Avoid eye. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.