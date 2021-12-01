Reddy

Indigo Ceramic & Wood Elevated Double Diner For Dogs

Description The Reddy Indigo Ceramic & Wood Elevated Double Diner dishes out a fine way for your four-legged foodie to get their grub on for all of your endeavors together. This modern design sets their table with two ceramic bowls in an elevated wood base - raising their favorite cuisine to new heights so they can chow down in good posture. If your pup prefers a warm plate of food, you can place these bowls right in the microwave to turn up the heat, then right in the dishwasher for an easy clean. They'll woof compliments to the chef as they dig into their favorite meals by your side. - Indigo Ceramic & Wood Elevated Double Diner from Reddy - Help them chow down in good posture with this elevated diner that raises their meal to a height that keeps food in close reach for less strain on their neck - Modern design features a smooth wood base and two ceramic bowls finished with an artisanal glaze - Bowls are dishwasher- and microwave-safe for easy clean-ups and quick heat-ups - Rubber feet on wood base help keep diner in place so feeding time is never a drag Specifications SKU 3077484 Primary Brand Reddy Days to Ship Ships Next Business Day