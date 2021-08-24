Reddy

Blue/gray Colorblocked Dog Hoodie

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Petco

Description Dress your pup up for more mindful adventures with the Reddy Blue/Gray Colorblocked Dog Hoodie. This hoodie features a fleece fabric made from recycled materials, so they can journey consciously and stay cozy every step of the way. - Blue/Gray Colorblocked Dog Hoodie from Reddy - Made with recycled materials - Antimicrobial treatment applied to fabric to help with odor control - Cozy fleece provides lightweight warmth for every adventure - Stitched leash portal to wear on-the-go - Pulls over for easy on and off Specifications SKU 3342971 Primary Brand Reddy Days to Ship Ships Next Business Day