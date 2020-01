Supreme

Red Waist Bag

$146.00

Buy Now Review It

At StockX

SS19 may have come late this year, but Supreme’s waist bag lineup came correct. Featuring an all-over jacquard logo pattern, a small box logo, and two pockets, this red cordura nylon waist bag has a capacity of 1.5 liters. The bag released in 4 colors on February 21st, 2019 and retailed at $88 USD.