The Kylie CosmeticsRed VelvetVelvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit is your secret weapon to create the perfect 'Kylie Lip.' Each Lip Kit comes with a Velvet Liquid Lipstick and matching Lip Liner.Red Velvet is a vivid warm red.Each Lip Kit contains:1 Velvet Liquid Lipstick(0.11 oz / 3.0g)1 Pencil Lip Liner(net wt. 0.03 oz/ 1.0g)|||The #KylieCosmeticslimited edition holiday collection Lip Kitis your secret weapon to create the perfect 'Kylie Lip.' Each Lip Kit comes with a Matte Liquid Lipstick and matching Lip Liner.Lip LinerThis ultra-long wearing Lip Liner has a creamy texture that glides across the lips for a very easy and comfortable application. The Lip Liner sharpens easily in most standard sized sharpeners - just make sure your sharpener is not dull! Velvet Liquid LipstickThe Velvet Liquid Lipstick has high intensity pigment for a full coverage lip. This long wearing, ultra pigmented liquid lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients that glide on for a creamy matte look that does not dry down.