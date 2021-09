Farm Rio

Red Tropical Shine Mini Dress

$350.00 $210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

It takes one fave to take it easy: the Red Tropical Shine Mini Dress is a fresh one to walk you through all your sunny plans! It has an easy fit, a lovely print, and the beaded tassels give it a cute touch you deserve. Throw sandals on and you’re ready to shine!