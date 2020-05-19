Xhilaration

Red Stripe One Piece Swimsuit

Need to sweeten up your swimwear look? Simply shimmy into the Front-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit from Xhilaration™ for darling style. Red and white stripes make for a classic look, especially when coupled with a one-piece design. But a plunging V-neckline spices up the piece with a bit of playful allure, delicately balanced by the charming style of two bows bridging the gap between the plunging neckline. Thin over-the-shoulder straps connect to the scoop back, helping you find the right fit with the help of adjustable slides. A high-leg cut pairs with the cheekier bottoms for another touch of playful style, and you can adjust the coverage and shaping with removable cups.