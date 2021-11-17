In Good Taste

From magical slippers to Taylor Swift albums, the best things in life come in red. This four-pack of favorites celebrates eye-catching shades from pale garnet to luscious plum and flavors from pucker-up peppery to lush, juicy berry. Featuring the gem-toned, gorgeously delicate Nerello Cappuccio from Sicily, this collection is equal parts comforting and daring, just like our favorite color. You know what they say: When in doubt, drink red.