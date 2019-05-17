Search
3.1 Phillip Lim

Red Sabrina Strappy Cage Mules

Buffed leather mules in 'crimson' red. Pointed toe. Leather sole in black. Wraparound ankle strap with self-tie fastening. Gold-tone logo stamp at black leather footbed. Covered kitten heel. Tonal stitching. Approx. 1.75" heel. Leather.
