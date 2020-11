Topshop

Red Rose Print Lace Long Sleeve Midi Dress

$68.00 $33.99

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

If you love your roses red the our all over floral print lace long sleeve midi dress will be your dream ensemble. This ensemble is flattering and looks beautiful for any occasion, designed with tie detailing. We are clashing the feminine style with grungy footwear with some chunky boots. 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane. Machine wash.