Sorbus

Red Removable Velvet Footrest

$59.99 $44.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A nod to luxe mid-century style, this circular footstool is wrapped in sumptuous velvet with cushioned upholstery for the ultimate comfort. More than a place to put your feet, it easily transitions from footrest ottoman, to seat, to side table when topped with a tray. Home decor enthusiast will especially love accessorizing this piece with pillows, plush throws, and area rugs, or displayed under a ceiling pendant for a cohesive look. Color: Red. 15.75" x 14" x 14". Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes.