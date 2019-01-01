Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Habitat
Red Reactive Glaze Stoneware Jug 1.4l
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Habitat
Made in Portugal and perfect for serving water, the Greta red reactive glaze stoneware jug adds bold colour and structural shape to a festive table.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bella
Hand Immersion Blender
$16.92
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Bagless Handheld Vacuum In Red
$18.98
$14.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
SOLO
Plastic Cups, 18 Oz, Varying Colors, 30 Ct
$6.74
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Zara Home
Red Christmas Serving Plate
$35.90
from
Zara Home
BUY
More from Habitat
DETAILS
Habitat
Yellow Stoneware Dinner Plate
£10.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Large Multicoloured Flat Weave Recycled Cotton Rug
£300.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
2 Seat Cobalt Blue Metal Folding Bistro Set
£95.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Natural Woven Occasional Chair With Green Frame
£195.00
from
Habitat
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted