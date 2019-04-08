Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
ASAI

Red Patchwork Tie-dye Turtleneck

$305.00
At SSENSE
Long sleeve stretch nylon jersey t-shirt featuring tie-dye pattern in tones of 'flame hot' red and yellow throughout. Panelled construction. Turtleneck collar.  100% nylon.  Imported.
Featured in 1 story
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
by Michelle Li