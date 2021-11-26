Farm Rio

Red One Shoulder Dress

$240.00 $180.00

A solid-bold way to follow the sun with the Red One Shoulder Dress is your new fave to match all your happy plans (and your fresh accessories and sandals!). It has an open waist detailing to show some skin, and the asymmetrical neckline is an invite to get a tan. Definitely a good balance of comfort and shape, right? red one shoulder dress - details • Easy fit • One-shoulder neckline with elastic • Short sleeve with elastic • Open waist detailing with a knot