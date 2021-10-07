Frisco

Red Lobster Dog & Cat Costume

$14.99

Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit. Get ready for some underwater adventures, minus the water, of course! This two-piece lobster costume is designed for cats and dogs, and is easy to put on with hook and loop fasteners on the neck and belly. It features a separate hood, with ear holes for comfort, that holds its shape, with buggy eyes and antennae. Plus, the costume comes with a built-in leash hole, so you can show off this crustacean creation all around town.