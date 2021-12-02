Highr Collective

Red Lipstick, Bravado

Bravado. A warm, scarlet red in our longlasting HIGHR Cream finish. Bravado is a rich yet understated red that is cut with a hint of terracotta so that it will never go bright under a flash 📸. Listed as one of Glamour UK's "Best Lipsticks of All Time". Formulated with purpose, purity and planet in mind, HIGHR Lipstick is sustainably produced using the world’s purest ingredients. We formulate with organic-first formulas and a greener supply chain to create next-generation lipstick. Total Organic: 71% CO2 Savings per lipstick: 5.8 lbs