HigherDose

Red Light Therapy Face Mask

$299.00 $239.20

Buy Now Review It

FEEL REJUVENATED: Our face mask is a light therapy device that combines red and near-infrared LED technologies that mimics low-level rejuvenating wavelengths found in natural sunlight. This doses your skin cells with everything they need to function at the highest level. FEEL REFRESHED: After just one session, you’ll feel refreshed and invigorated. The sun's wavelengths have been shown to warm the skin, boost your mood, and enhance your natural glow. FEEL THE HEAT: Infrared heat deeply penetrates the skin to improve circulation, reduce inflammation and redness, and promote glowing skin GLOW WHILE YOU FLOW: We designed this Mask to fit into your active lifestyle: the extra head strap and functional eye holes let you get lit while doing yoga, working out, or walking around. There’s no cord to hold you back and endless reasons you should add Red Light into your daily routine. EASY TO USE WITHOUT THE FUSS: For optimal results, use your Red Light Face Mask Device for a minimum of 10 minutes, 3-5 times a week.