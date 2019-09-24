J.One

Red Jelly Pack

Like the multi-tasking Jelly Pack you already know and love, but with a pinkish hue and a whole lot of anti-aging benefits. That rosy Jelly Pack glow is thanks to the red algae, a super potent ingredient with nearly 6000x more antioxidant content than Vitamin C. Jelly Pack keeps skin hydrated and perfectly primed for makeup as always with hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts like papaya. Now, it can also protect against free radicals and visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for bouncier, smoother skin.