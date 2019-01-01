Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Palm Beach Jewelry
Red Jade Hoop Earrings
$244.99
$116.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Red Inlay Hoop Earrings
$18.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Costa Drop Earring
$18.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
Odette New York
Turn Hoops
$225.00
from
Odette New York
BUY
DETAILS
Rhyden
Quinn Earrings
$240.00
from
Rhyden
BUY
More from Palm Beach Jewelry
DETAILS
Palm Beach Jewelry
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Teardrop Earrings
$234.99
$125.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Palm Beach Jewelry
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Teardrop Earrings
$234.99
$125.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Palm Beach Jewelry
Genuine Green Jade Hoop Earring
$264.99
$119.59
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Palm Beach Jewelry
Cubic Zirconia Horizontal Cross Ring
$59.99
from
One Stop Plus
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted