Overview SPEEDCROSS 6 needs no introductions. Staying true to its legendary roots and trail status, this version is lighter with an even more powerful, grippy connection to the ground and faster mud evacuation. Featuring a revamped upper that’s both functional and fiery, and classic SPEEDCROSS comfort. Cushion Minimum Regular Maximum Foot protection Minimal Light High Frequency per week Once or less 2-3 times 4 times or more Foot support Flexible Neutral Stable Running terrain Road Mixed terrain Rocky Muddy & soft Snow & ice Shoe width Slim Standard Generous Wide BENEFITS Grip An updated outsole means these Speedcross shed the mud quicker and deliver an even better grip on wet surfaces. Fit Featuring Sensifit™ construction for precise, optimal foothold, and classic Speedcross comfort. Comfort If it isn’t broke, don’t mess with it. Featuring the same level of classic, reassuring Speedcross comfort, with an EnergyCell+ midsole compound and welded, foot-hugging upper FEATURES EnergyCell™+ EnergyCell™+ is a high-rebound midsole compound that provides exceptional energy return along with substantial cushioning and durability. Recycled material Materials made from recycled products such as PET bottles or material waste Mud Contagrip® Built for maximum grip on loose, soft, rugged, and uneven surfaces, Mud Contagrip® uses deep, sharp lugs made from a compound that focuses on adhesion. Anti-debris Mesh, Ripstop fabric Quicklace™ DETAILS Biomechanical fit Forefoot strike, Heel strike, Midfoot strike Drop (in mm) 10 Inlay sole Textile Lining Textile Heel stack height (mm) 32 Forefoot stack height (mm) 22 Outsole Rubber Upper Synthetic / Textile Weight (g) 298 Lug depth (mm) 5