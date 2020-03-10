Booty Sparks

Red Heart Gem Anal Plug In Small

Craving some of sexy stretch plus a little sparkly love for your derriere? Honestly, who isn't!? In super slick, ultra smooth and nicely weighted aluminum, Booty Sparks Red Heart Gem Anal Plug has you and your butt fully covered, pleasurably plugged and decorated. Classic in shape, the Plug's sleek tip penetrates comfortably before swelling gradually to max thickness. Once in place, a slim neck helps hold things in place while you show off the glittery red heart gem embedded in the base. Speaking of the base, it's nice and wide, the heart-shaped shape preventing any too-deep slips. In seamless aluminum alloy with no irritating nickle to worry about, the Booty Sparks Plug is safe for sensitive skin. Extremely easy to clean, a must-have feature of any good quality anal toy, Sparks will be squeaky clean after a thorough scrub using warm soapy water or a good antibacterial toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with all lubricant types. Avoid abrasive surfaces to keep this plug in play ready shape for the long haul.