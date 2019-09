A.P.C.

Red Half-moon Bag

$485.00 $291.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Structured vegetable-tanned 'shiny' calfskin shoulder bag in 'gab' red. Adjustable leather shoulder strap with pin-buckle fastening. Logo stamp in gold-tone at face. Rivet detailing at sides. Two-way zip closure at main compartment. Patch pocket and leather logo patch at interior. Tonal textile lining. Gold-tone hardware. Tonal stitching. Approx. 9.5" length x 7" height x 3.5" width. Calfskin. Made in Portugal.