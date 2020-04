Sporty & Rich

Red & Gold Classic Logo Cap

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Cotton drill cap in red. Embroidered eyelets at crown. Embroidered logo in gold-tone at face. Adjustable cinch-strap at back face. Antiqued brass-tone hardware. Approx. 2.75" brim length. Supplier color: Sport red/Gold 100% cotton. Imported.