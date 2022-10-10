Neva Nude

Made in USA RAVISH ME RED GLITTER I HEART U NIPZTIX: Each package contains one awesome single-use pair of pasties that lasts for a minimum of 8-12 hours. They hide your thunder while allowing you to shine like a motha effin' diamond! Spice up your cutest outfits, wear under tanks, lingerie, or even replace a bikini top ;) COMFORTABLE AND EASY TO WEAR: Self-adhering with an easy, peasy application using the highest quality Medical Grade, Hypoallergenic, and Latex Free Adhesive. Easy and painless to remove. WATERPROOF AND SWEATPROOF!: Nipztix are great for raves and rendezvous, parties and poolsides, and festivals or fashion emergencies. Whatever the occasion, they are provocative...They get the people going! ONE SIZE FITS MOST: Dare to (almost) bare as much as you'd like with our Nipztix pasties! Sizing is based on the average areola...yay for research! :) These pasties are 3" wide by 2.5" tall. Note: All products are handmade with love and may vary slightly from image. MADE IN USA AND FEMALE OWNED & OPERATED: All Neva Nude products are created with love in sunny California using locally sourced fabrics. Match Nipztix with your your fav Neva Nude products: Glitz Grenade, Naughty Knix, Crystals, & BodiStix!