A spectacular fur calls for simple details and this 31" Red Fox jacket perfectly masters the sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic. It's easy with a fur THIS fabulous! One of the most beautiful and authentic furs we’ve encountered in nearly three decades of obsessing over faux fur, Red Fox is a visual feast of color, texture and toning. Copper and Rust softened by Tawny Tans and Brown are further enhanced with subtle Ivory and Tan tipping. A subtle vertical pattern gives this luxe, lush fur an illusion of length resulting in a flatteringly vertical silhouette. A simple shawl collar, pockets and European hook closures guarantee a luxurous finish to a jacket that will make you feel fabulous with every wearing!