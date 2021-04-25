HouseOfWondersStore

Red Felt Mushrooms

The toy is made to order within 5 business days after the order The size of a big mushroom is 2. 56x1.77 in, the size of a small mushroom is 1. 69x1.02 in The set includes two mushrooms (large and small). They are made by hand from wool blend and synthetic felt. Mushrooms can be used: 🍂 as children's toys (felt realistic food) 🍂 as a room decor in the autumn style, ornament 🍂 as part of a wreath or garland handmade in the forest style 🍂 as props for a photo shoot ❗️ Real colors can be a bit different, than you see it on your screen. These small toys can be used as a decoration. They create a magical forest atmosphere. All items are made in a clean, smoke-free home. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to access special discounts and offers. And I have some recommendations for cleaning the toy. I recommend hand washing it, and letting it fully dry. Avoid rinse and spin cycles, as it is likely to cause damage. You may also like this toy https://www.etsy.com/listing/763895692/green-felt-dragon-stuffed-dragon-toy?ref=shop_home_feat_1 Thank you for visiting!