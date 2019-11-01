Kurt Geiger
Red Dalmatian Embellished Mini Shoulder Bag
£129.00
At Kurt Geiger
Description Kurt Geiger has collaborated with London artist Luke Edward Hall to create the Limited Edition Fauna Collection so that you truly can add a piece of art to your wardrobe. Each bag features a hand drawn sketch, immortalised in embroidery and beading. Crafted in a super-plush velvet red hue, this quilted bag features a 16 crystal clasp, paying homage to Luke’s eccentric British style aesthetic. Height: 13cm Width: 19cm Depth: 7cm. Adjustable strap drop: 31cm or 56cm. Share this product with friends