DedCool

Red Dakota Poop Drops

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view:DedCool’s mission to make the mundane smell great – and a little bit fancy – extends to the bathroom in this clever (and discreet) solution for neutralising unpleasant odours at home or on the go. Fresh top notes of clementine and gardenia layered on woods and wild berries make this anything but ordinary. Fragrance notes: Clementine, gardenia, woods, amber, wild berries. Made without: Animal products. Pair it with: Dedcool Air Freshener Red Dakota Dedcool Red Dakota Fragrance Dedcool Dedtergent Red Dakota