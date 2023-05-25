United States
DedCool
Red Dakota Fragrance
$144.00
At Mecca
Alcohol denat., fragrance (parfum), citrus aurantium bergamia (bergamot) fruit oil, borago officinalis (borage)*, sambucus nigra (elder) flower extract*, camellia sinensis (white tea) leaf extract*, equisetum arvense (horsetail) extract*, punica granatum (pomegranate) extract*, aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf extract*, ginkgo biloba extract*, trifolium pratense (clover) extract*, althaea officinalis (marshmallow) root extract*, rosa canina fruit (rose hip) extract*, chamomilla recutita (matricaria) flower extract (chamomile)*, cucumis sativus (cucumber) fruit extract*, humulus lupulus (hops) extract*, daucus carota sativa (carrot) extract*, macrocystis pyrifera (kelp) extract*, panax (ginseng) root extract*, ilex paraguariensis leaf (yerba mate) extract*, citrus grandis (grapefruit) fruit extract*, camellia sinensis (white tea) extract*, fucus vesiculosus (bladderwrack) (seaweed) extract*, malva sylvestris (mallow) extract*, porphyra yezoensis (seaweed) extract*, d-alpha-tocopherol, benzyl benzoate, citral, linalool, limonene, butylphenyl methylpropional. *certified organic extracts