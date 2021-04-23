Costa Farms

Red Chinese Evergreen Live Indoor Plant

Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema), is one of the best plants for beginners (or folks too busy to keep most houseplants alive). Excellent for first time plant parents and new home owners; it is drought tolerant and grows in almost any light condition. The aglaonema, sports stunning red edges, adding just the right touch of color to any room. This sturdy plant is wonderfully easy to grow; water when soil is dry; drain any excess water. Will tolerate low-lit rooms but also thrives in rooms where some sunlight is received. Ships fully rooted in a black grower's pot; plant height at shipping measures approximately 14-inches tall, measured from bottom of the pot to top of the plant. The aglaonema, chinese evergreen, indoor plant complements every décor style. Nasa Proven studies: NASA studies show plants are earth's natural air-purifiers. Ships fast from our farm to your home. Authentic Costa Farms brand plants are in black nursery-grower pots with premium soil, slow release fertilizer and have the Costa Farms logo on the pots. Look for ships from and sold by to ensure you’re getting Costa Farms brand premium plants Chinese evergreen is one of the best plants for beginners. This sturdy plant is wonderfully easy to grow; it tolerates just about every indoor condition. It's a slow-growing plant, so you can enjoy it without worrying if it will grow out of bounds. The Chinese Evergreen features lance-shaped leaves edged and veined in rich red. The plant often shows the best color in medium or indirect light indoors, and it can take some direct sun on the leaves. Easy to care for, aglaonema needs watering when the soil dries out, and it can go a few weeks without water if you're away from home. Plants are living things; each one is slightly different, so the plant you receive may vary from the photo. Our growers hand pick the healthiest, best-looking, highest-quality plants. We package our plants for shipment with great care so they’ll arrive at your home ready to be displayed. We're unable to ship this item to: AK, AZ, CA, GU, HI. Our plants come in pots for all decorating needs: shelf size (7-14in tall), tabletop (16-24in), and floor (24-48in). Look for Costa Farms when buying plants online. Be aware of third-party sellers; other companies try to imitate our quality. On , there are no other authorized Costa Farms sellers. Look for ships from and sold by Costa Farms to ensure you’re getting our premium plants. Shipped fresh from our farm to you, Costa Farms is passionate about delivering happy, healthy, beautiful plants.