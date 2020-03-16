Olga Lorencin

Red Carpet Facial In A Box

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olga Lorencin

All skin. Not for complexions prone to eczema, rosacea, and extreme sensitivity. Problem Dryness. Flaky skin. Uneven tone. Dry patches. T-zone. More congestion than usual. Makeup is not going on smoothly. Results Smooth, bright complexion with increased skin cell turnover. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pore size. Spotlight On Lactic and Malic Acid + Zinc Oxide + Copper Gluconate which will exfoliate, hydrate and refine your skin along with boosting collagen and building fibroblast. In The Box 1.7 oz / 50 mL (Peel, Neutralizer); 2.5 oz / 75 mL (Mask) — approximately 14–16 treatments, depending on the exact amount of product that is being used.