Hum

Red Carpet

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Look so good you can walk a red carpet any day of the week with this supplement from HUM Nutrition. Vegetarian formula utilizing the perfect potent balance of GLA, ALA + vitamin E sourced naturally and made from bio-available nutrients in black currant + sunflower seeds for a blend high in omegas for healthy glowing skin + strong shining hair from the inside out. Enhances your natural beauty to let you shine for a simple, essential part of your routine. Take ...