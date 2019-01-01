Top Collection

Red Canoe Replica 7-inch Collectible Mini Succulent Planter And Air Plant Pot

This fits your -. FANTASTIC LITTLE PLANTER - Whether you use these to plant succulents in or as an tillandsia air plant holder, or just for a collectible canoe replica, you'll be happy with how classy it looks! Plants not included. MAKE SOMEONE's DAY - You, yes you there with your beautiful smile. This is so cute you couldn't help but smile isn't it? Why don't you pass that smile forward to someone else! These make for an excellent way to tell someone: You're awesome and I know it! . THE PERFECT COLLECTIBLE SIZE - Are you running out of space to collect cute things? Don't worry. We thought of you. These are specially designed to be the perfect collectible size, and would be right at home on a display shelf or your desk. This figurine measures H: 1.5" L: 7" . HOW IS IT MADE? Our mission is more smiles per figurine. That's why every single one of our products are designed in-house and sculpted by professional artists with maximum cuteness in mind. The sculpted product then gets cast into a high quality collectible-grade cold cast resin figurine. Each little detail is then carefully painted on by hand. It's pretty neat! . PROMISED SATISFACTION - By now, most discerning, good looking, inspired shoppers will have already made the sensible choice. Need more convincing? We have over 2,168 positive ratings - that's 99.5%. Plus our 100% satisfaction promise applies to everything we sell .