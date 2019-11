Adidas Originals

Red & Black Ultraboost Sneakers

$180.00 $140.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Low-top Primeknit 360 sneakers in red. Round toe. Tonal lace-up closure. Logo patch at tongue. Padded heel collar. Rubberized trim with signature stripes in black at sides. Reinforced heel counter featuring signature lightweight 3D heel frame and embossed logo in silver-tone. Textured foam rubber Boost midsole in white. Tonal signature treaded Stretchweb Continental™ rubber outsole.