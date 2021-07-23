Farm Rio

Red Bananas Lucy One Piece

$145.00

You just got Summer-ready to go beyond the beach: the Tiki Bananas Lucy One Piece can walk you through your getting-a-tan moments to your feeling-fresh-in-the-city plans. It has a deep neckline and open back detailing in a cheeky bottom shape to show off some skin (it’s about time!). Fluity-(co2)®️ a.O.P.: it’s a more biodegradable version with UV protection 50+ to reduce CO2 emissions and water impact, made with reused water, and has the nontoxicity international certification. • Skin-tight fit • V neck • Ties at front • Deep open back detailing • Cheeky bottom