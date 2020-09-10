Tie Mart

Red And Golden Yellow Striped Skinny Tie, 2″ Width

$13.95

Buy Now Review It

At Tie Mart

Our most popular striped ties are now available in a trendy 2-inch width. This red and golden yellow skinny striped tie is made from a heavyweight woven material with a smooth satin finish. Product Features • Skinny 2" width, at the widest point • 57" length, tip to tip • Stripes measure approximately 0.75" • Made from 100% Polyester Microfiber • Smooth, satin finish • Imported