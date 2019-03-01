Habitat

Red And Ecru Geometric Cotton Cushion

£15.00

At Habitat

The Darcy red and ecru geometric cotton cushion features rows of irregular diamond shapes, each punctuated by a bold black dot. Designed in house, the cushion adds lively pattern and colour to a sofa and is part of a collection of screen-printed designs that are perfect for an instant update. The cushion is patterned on both sides and comes with a soft pad; a complementary Darcy black and ecru geometric cotton cushion is also available.