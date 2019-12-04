Dash

Red 2qt Compact Air Fryer

Enjoy the indulgence of crispy fried foods without the guilt. The Dash Express Air Fryer uses AirCrisp technology and a rapid air circulation system to quickly crisp your ingredients while eliminating extra calories from added oil. Use 80% less oil when you cook in the Dash Express Air Fryer, while enjoying equally delicious and healthy results. Feature-Benefits: AirCrisp technology and a rapid air circulation system fries ingredients without oil, resulting in delicious food with no extra calories. 30-minute timer shuts off automatically, eliminating the possibility of overcooking or burning. Non-stick basket cleans easily with no extra mess. Temperature control dial allows the user to adjust the heat for a variety of different foods. Easy to read temperature dial and timer for convenient control. Compact size stores easily in any kitchen. 2 quart capacity is perfect for portion control and individual servings. Recipe guide included with up to 15 easy to follow recipes. Cool-touch housing and handle. Dishwasher safe parts eliminate extra messy surface areas. Non-slip feet for stability. Color: red. Capacity: 2 quarts. Auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. Includes recipe guide companion cookbook with 15+ recipes that go beyond fries. Approx. 10.2" x 8.1" x 11.4". Imported